PAYCENT (PYN) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $29,039.85 and approximately $20.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.02000867 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00084907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00169755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,880,741 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

