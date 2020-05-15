PayCoin Trading Up 121.3% This Week (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 121.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a market cap of $20,680.44 and $28.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayCoin has traded 121.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayCoin alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.