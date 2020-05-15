Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $20.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $20.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $144.41 on Friday. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

