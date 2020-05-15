Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $144.41. 9,268,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

