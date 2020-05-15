PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,210 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of PBF Energy worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.