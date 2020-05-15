PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $267,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 318,344 shares of company stock worth $1,553,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 67.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PBFX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 690,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,756. The company has a market cap of $507.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

