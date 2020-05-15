PCHAIN (PI) One Day Volume Hits $15,105.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $15,105.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.03417125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,807,498 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Switcheo Network and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

