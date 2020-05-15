PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Buys $74,988.85 in Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 290,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,572. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.95.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 145.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.87.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

