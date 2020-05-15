PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.45 price target on the stock.

PDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,314. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

