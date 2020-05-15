Peculium (PCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $720,587.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Peculium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $720,587.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peculium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.90 or 0.03506331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031080 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peculium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peculium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.