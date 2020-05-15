Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target (down previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,527.60 ($20.09).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.17. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,469.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

