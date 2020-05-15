Peercoin (PPC) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $71,515.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,265.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.03 or 0.02536572 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001873 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00631426 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010195 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,237,976 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.