Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,284,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,817 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 475,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 325,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 444,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.80. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.