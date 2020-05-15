Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 445.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.