Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of PNR opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1,577.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,564,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,097,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,942,000 after buying an additional 8,580,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $193,986,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $247,140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,150.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,139,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,775,000 after buying an additional 3,042,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

