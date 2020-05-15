Peony Price Reaches $0.0285 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $86,398.88 and $5,918.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,155,782 coins and its circulating supply is 3,035,954 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

