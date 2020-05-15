PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,338,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

