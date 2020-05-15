Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

PFMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,189. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 3,258,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $2,346,065.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.57% of Performant Financial worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

