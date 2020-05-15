PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.06.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,206,000 after acquiring an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $90.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

