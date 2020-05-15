Pernod Ricard’s (DVDCF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,851. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

