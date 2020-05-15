Personal Wealth Partners Buys 16,717 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,323,000 after buying an additional 990,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 986,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,889,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,086,238. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.