Personal Wealth Partners Sells 776 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

MDY traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $288.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

