Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $21.91. 23,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,141,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,124,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $49,397,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $45,584,000.

