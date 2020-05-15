Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 859,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,235. The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. Petmed Express has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PETS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $1,473,380. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 110,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Petmed Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Petmed Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

