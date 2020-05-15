Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 10 ($0.13).

PDL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target (down from GBX 6 ($0.08)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 8.50 ($0.11) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Petra Diamonds to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The company has a market cap of $17.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.48 ($0.35).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

