Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.97.

TSE PEY traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.33. 561,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $382.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.1512658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

