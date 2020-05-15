Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 601.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 108,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 83,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,152,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

