PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,414,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,145. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 280.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 553.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.