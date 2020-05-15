Phantomx Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $3,207.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Graviex and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00780115 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00227558 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

