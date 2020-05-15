PHI Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,944.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $631,994.59 and approximately $23,944.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PHI Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One PHI Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.01999237 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.