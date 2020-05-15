Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 597,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

