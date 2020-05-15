Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $536,553.25 and approximately $87.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00780429 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026551 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00230043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00141436 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002006 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,507,512 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

