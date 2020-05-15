Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 159,200 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 196,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

