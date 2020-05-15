Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 21 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

PLL stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.80. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

