Pillar Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $1,425.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02009081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00168958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.