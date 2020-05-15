Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

