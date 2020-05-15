Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 35,730,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,968 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.