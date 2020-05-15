Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Pinduoduo to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

