Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Hold

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) was downgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.90. 200,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. Pinnacle Renewable has a 1 year low of C$3.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of $215.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$91.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

