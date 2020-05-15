Piper Sandler Comments on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

