Piper Sandler Comments on Conifer Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifer in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

