Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.03. The company has a market cap of $734.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $10,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 210.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,841 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

