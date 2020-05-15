Pirl Achieves Market Capitalization of $289,497.55 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Pirl has a market capitalization of $289,497.55 and $2,111.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 70,003,221 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

