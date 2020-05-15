PIVX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $2.01 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002958 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016502 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000730 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Binance, Graviex, Bisq, Livecoin, Coinbe, YoBit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24 and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

