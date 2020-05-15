Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Short Interest Update

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 20,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,455. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.37. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Several research firms have commented on PAA. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

