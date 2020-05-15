PlatinumBAR Trading Up 71.4% Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $3,991.79 and $14.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

