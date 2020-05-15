PlayCoin [ERC20] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $979,994.00 (PLX)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $979,994.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02007953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00170290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

