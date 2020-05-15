Pluristem Therapeutics’ (PSTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of PSTI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 54,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.68. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 964.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 157,816 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,730 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 250,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,207 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

