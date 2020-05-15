PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 1,037.22% and a negative net margin of 156.12%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 325,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,384. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.39.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

