Pluton (PLU) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00019536 BTC on major exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.03500704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.